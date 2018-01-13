Highway patrol takes on blue hue

The Southern police district’s first blue highway patrol car arrives in Dunedin by car transporter this week.

Accompanying the blue vehicle is a red highway patrol car.

Sergeant Graeme Evans, of Dunedin road policing, said recently a fleet of 10 new blue patrol cars was being introduced throughout New Zealand.

One would begin operating in the Southern district towards the end of this month.

The men and women in blue will be driving blue vehicles as well as patrol cars in the recently provided colours of maroon, orange and red, and the traditional white.

Police officials said yesterday the first blue vehicle was not yet operational in the South. It was not immediately clear exactly when it would start patrolling.

Sgt Evans earlier said the blue cars added variety to the fleet "as the red and orange marked highway cars do".

He hoped the novelty factor would spark discussions and "provide an additional prompt for people to be conscious about road safety".