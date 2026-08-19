A historic theatre on Princes St, long feared to be neglected, will become the reception for a new luxury hotel. Everybody’s Theatre opened off Exchange Court in Princes St, Dunedin, in 1915. It was the first Dunedin theatre equipped with a telephone and was run as a cinema until 1929. The cinema reopened in 1930 as The Roxy, and ran as a “second run’’ movie theatre until its closure about a year later. But it is now having another life as a hotel reception. Distinction Hotels chief executive Duncan Fletcher said it was purchasing not only Philip Laing House, but also the sealed carpark on Rattray St and 192 and 194 Princes St. “Philip Laing House will be used mainly for rooms and 194 Princes St will house reception, food and beverage on the ground floor with a 300-seat conference centre on the first floor. “Access to the hotel will be from Rattray St and the lobby entrance will be via what is now the back of 194 Princess St.” © Allied MediaPhilip Laing House, on the corner of Rattray and Princes Streets, Dunedin. Photo: Linda Robertson Dunedin City councillor Jo Galer, who is the heritage portfolio chairwoman, said she was delighted by the news that Distinction Hotels was taking the buildings seriously in its bid to convert them into a 4.5-star, 145-room hotel and conference centre. ©Allied MediaJo Galer during the 2026 DCC by-election. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery “This is a big step forward for Princes St and the Exchange area. “That the hotel company is prepared to invest in that area shows that they have foresight and vision to be able to see that it’s already a heritage area with plenty of lovely cafes.” Cr Galer, who has also been the Southern Heritage Trust chairwoman, said she was pleased Distinction Hotels was looking to incorporate the two buildings beside it, because both of them had been neglected for too long and risked “demolition by neglect”. “We’re kind of getting a bit of a heritage flavour going on down there now, which is really vital for the ongoing future of that area. “It really warms my heart, to tell you the truth.” The proliferation of unused buildings of heritage value was of great concern, and the council was looking into ways to address the issue, Cr Galer said. The Philip Laing House used to host a number of public services, including Oranga Tamariki and the Otago Regional Council. “I’m intrigued to see how a building that was an office block is going to be turned into a hotel. “And I tell you, it wasn’t the best office block to work in because the air con was not working very well.” It was an “absolute relief” that Distinction Hotels was purchasing the former Everybody’s Theatre as part of its plans, Cr Galer said. “I understand the theatre still has its amazing ceiling and may even have some of the early mouldings.” Mr Fletcher said there were not many tenants left in Philip Laing House, which was why it approached to see if it was available for sale. “Those that are still there when we take over we will be negotiating with to shift, and if they want to stay put we can just work around them, as none of the leases left are for very long and we can develop the areas later if required as the business grows.” Design work was already under way and it hoped to have some contractors starting on the roof within the next few days, Mr Fletcher said.