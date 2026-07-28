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Hoiho protection ‘pretty much puts us out of business’: fisherman

A temporary emergency ban of set-net fishing in a high-risk area around the Otago Peninsula to protect hoiho (yellow-eyed penguins) will become permanent later this year. Photo: Craig McKenzie/Clearwater Wildlife Tours
A temporary emergency ban of set-net fishing in a high-risk area around the Otago Peninsula to protect hoiho (yellow-eyed penguins) will become permanent later this year. Photo: Craig McKenzie/Clearwater Wildlife Tours
A temporary emergency ban of set-net fishing in a high-risk area around the Otago Peninsula to protect hoiho (yellow-eyed penguins) will become permanent later this year. Photo: Craig McKenzie/Clearwater Wildlife Tours
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Tim ScottReporter
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
News|Dunedin
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