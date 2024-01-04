Holiday diary: January 4

Zanzibar, 311 George St, Dunedin. Tomorrow, 9pm. JTB’s annual Zanzibar Extravaganza. $20 pre-sales or $25 on the door

Hobby Lords, 125 King Edward St, Dunedin, Tomorrow, 6.30pm. The South Island’s only Ravnica Remastered preview event!

The Crown Hotel, 179 Rattray St, Dunedin. January 6, 8pm. 2024 Benning bash with Hōha + Paradox Princess + Beet-Wix. $10 at door.

Emerson’s Brewery, 80 Anzac Ave, Dunedin. January 7, 2pm-7pm. Emerson’s Sunny Day Sounds with Ryan Shanks; a mix of relaxed covers across multiple genres and eras, ranging from John Mayer to Foy Vance to The Beatles and Bill Withers.

Globe Theatre, 104 London St, Dunedin. January 6, 6.30pm-8.30pm. Table Read: The 39 Steps by Patrick Barlow. We will be hosting a table read of the script. A table read is not a commitment to audition, but those who might be eager to audition are encouraged to come along and become familiar with the story.

Warhammer, 328 George St, Dunedin. January 6, 10am. Miniature of the Month Showcase — December 2023. Build the miniature, take it home.

Milford Galleries, 18 Dowling St, Dunedin. January 8 9am-2pm. Ian Scott "New Realism 1966 — 1970." "New Realism 1966-1970" presages both the "Girlie Series" that followed and Scott’s later abstract "Lattice" works.

January 8, 9am-5pm. Yuki Kihara Exhibition. Yuki Kihara presents the final 2 phases of her kimono series.

CENTRAL OTAGO

Roxburgh Racecourse, 334 Roxburgh East Rd. Today, 1pm-6pm. Roxburgh Trots. Harness racing action at its best, at the picturesque Roxburgh Racecourse.

Ice in Line carpark, Poole Rd, Alexandra. January 7, 10am. Alexandra Lions Club 4WD Safari. Guided tour past Poolburn Dam to Linnburn Station then to Lake Onslow and ending up at Roxburgh East. Must register through the events Facebook page. Minimum $100 per vehicle.

The Gate Hospitality & Tourist Centre, 6 Barry Ave, Cromwell. January 6, 9am-1pm. The Gate Lake Dunstan Cycle Challenge. A 96km sealed road circuit, generally flat, from Cromwell around Lake Dunstan passing through Northburn, Tarras, Luggate and back down Wanaka Road, returning to The Gate Hospitality & Tourist Centre.

Sutton Salt Lake, Kidds Rd, Sutton. January 7, 11am-noon. Walk Sutton Salt Lake. Come and join for the first walk of 2024. Easy terrain suitable for all levels.

Poplar Grove River Track, Poplar Grove, Alexandra. January 7, 8am. Free Yoga By the Clutha River with qualified instructor Shelley Charlton.

Queenstown Events Centre, Joe O’Connell Drive, Frankton. Tomorrow noon -10pm. Bay Dreams 2024; headliners Quavo, NLE Choppa, Yelawolf, Destroy Lonely, Luude + many more.

Yonder, 14 Church St. Today, 9pm. House of Pain by Wax Mustang (QT).

January 6, 9pm. Emily Makis and Deadline — Ben Soundscape and Collette Warren. We’re excited to begin 2024 with some of the finest acts in drum and bass, with four internationals.

The London, 36 Shotover St, Queenstown. Tomorrow, 10pm. Jappa and Kleu [uk] — Queenstown; Jappa & Kleu on the rig.

1876 Queenstown, 45 Ballarat St, Queenstown. Today, 5pm to January 5. Electric Rush ft. Heidi and Rive Starr.

Cardrona Hall, Cardrona Valley Rd, Cardrona. January 7, 7.30pm. Half Light: Live in Cardrona. Celtic music from two of NZ’s top players.

Country Lane Queenstown, 26 Hansen Rd, Queenstown. January 6, 11am-6pm. Queenstown Giant Slip n Slide! The South Island’s only giant slip ‘n’ slide.

New Orleans Hotel, 27 Buckingham St, Arrowtown. January 7, 2pm-5pm. Rifters on the Terrace. 2-3 hours of acoustic covers by local musicians.

The Red Barn Queenstown, cnr Red Oakes Dr and Hawthorne Dr, Queenstown. Today, 4pm-8.30pm. Twilight Market. Queenstown Food Truck Festival , the only night market in Queenstown.

Remarkables Market, Hawthorne Dr, Queenstown. January 6, 9am-2pm. Remarkables Market.

Queenstown Ice Arena, 29 Park St, Queenstown. Tomorrow, 6.30pm-8.30pm. Night Skate at the Queenstown Ice Arena.

Ranfurly Pool, 18 John St, Ranfurly. January 6, 2pm-4pm. Come along to the Burn 729am/87.9fm Pool Party.

The Five Stags carpark, 6 Barry Ave, Cromwell. January 8, 9am. Cromwell Rotary 4WD Rally. Cromwell Rotary’s annual 4WD Rally is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year by Knobbing on the Knobbies. $120 per vehicle.

Beech Tree Craft Beer Queenstown, 11-13 Beach St, Queenstown. January 7, 7pm-10pm. Musical Bingo. Disney Playlist, hosted by Molly Manson. Free entry.

Alexandra District Club, 35 Centennial Ave, Alexandra. January 10, 7pm. Believe it or Not Quiz Night. The first quiz night for 2024. Get a team of up to 6 organised and come down to test your knowledge. Jackpot round continues to grow!

Rhyme X Reason Brewery, 17 Gordon Rd, Wanaka. January 10, 7pm. Creative Juices — January Edition. An open mic night for spoken word and original song, kindly hosted and fuelled by Rhyme X Reason.

Barmuda, Serle Lane, Queenstown. January 10, 8pm-3am. Open Deck — DJ Night.

SOUTH OTAGO

Port Molyneux School, 1282 Kaka Point Rd, Kaka Point. January 7, 10am-3pm. Kaka Point Community Market Day.

NORTH OTAGO

Foveran Deer Park, 858 Mchenry Rd, Hakataramea Valley. January 6, 1pm. 41st Annual Elite Sire Stag Sale. Mordecai who scored 740 1/2 IOA at 5yrs 21.24kg HA 58pts will be up for sale on sale day.

SOUTHLAND

Blackmount, 2576 Clifden Blackmount Rd, Blackmount. Today. Revitalize Organic Farm Festival 2024. Now in our 5th year, this is possibly NZ’s coolest little festival.

Gamers United, 254 Elles Rd, Invercargill. January 7, 5pm-11pm. Sunday night EDH (Commander). bring any EDH/Commander deck and we’ll find people at roughly the same level.

Flecks Hall, 160 Palmerston St, Riverton Aparima. Today and tomorrow 10am-4pm. A Brush with Art exhibition including paintings and mixed medium items created by emerging artists who are members of the Aparima Art Group.

Te Anau Golf Club, 169 Golf Course Rd, Te Anau. Tomorrow, 11.30am and January 6, 10.30pm. 2024 Summer Open. Cost: $165 per team.

Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre, 1558 Waimea Highway, Mandeville. Today through till February 3. Dominie 80th Birthday Flights. Rare opportunity to fly in our vintage 1943 de Havilland aircraft. Minimum five passengers and maximum seven passengers per flight. $120 per person.

South Alive, 262 Ness St, Invercargill. January 10, 7pm-9pm. South Alive Book Club. Please email info@southalive.org.nz to register with the team.