Homestead at Matanaka Station razed in fire

An old homestead at a historic East Otago farm has been destroyed by fire.

Emergency services including fire crews and St John ambulance were alerted at 3.30pm today.

The large blaze occurred in Matanaka Rd on the Matanaka Station near Waikouaiti, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

"We've got a large, old homestead on the Matanaka Station well ablaze."

There were four fire engines, four tankers, a command unit and a group manager were all either in attendance or responding, he said.

The fire was well involved when crews arrived. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Heritage New Zealand says the farm at Matanaka is thought to be New Zealand’s oldest surviving farm.

Australian entrepreneur Johnny Jones, a ship-owner, whaler and trader, purchased a whaling station and land at Waikouaiti in 1838.

After passing through several subsequent owners, Matanaka’s farm buildings were gifted to Heritage New Zealand in 1976.

The Heritage New Zealand-owned historic buildings at the site are understood not to have been damaged in today's blaze.