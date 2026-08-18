Dunedin women as young as 17 are injecting themselves with black-market weight-loss drugs in a trend described as “horrifying” by a leading public health advocate. The situation has been described by the Rodger Wright Harm Reduction Network as a “Wild West” environment, with young women in particular avoiding prescription weight loss drugs due to the expense. The network, formerly known as DIVO, operates as a needle exchange, drug-checking clinic and GP service in the former Princes St bus depot. Harm reduction lead Jason George said weight-loss drug use could account for about “a quarter” of the network’s clientele. “One of the big risks or issues with it is it’s an unregulated area. So, currently, drug checking technology is a little bit limited. “We can’t identify those peptides for people. It’s a bit of a Wild West in terms of sourcing these substances.” [Missing Credit]Jason George, harm reduction lead for Rodger Wright Harm Reduction Network. Photo: supplied People were largely relying on the third-party analysis or claims that the vendors were making with regards to the legitimacy of these substances, Mr George said. Some of the claims were “simply unbelievable”, he said. Women as young as 17, and as old as 65, were seeking them out. “A lot of people don’t really have much insight into some of the risks with these substances and just things like good practice, if you are going to be using them.” Another issue, especially among younger users, was inexperience with best practice for injecting. “It’s essential that people are using sterile injecting equipment. “People really need to do their research and if they are going to use these substances, be really, really aware of the dosages that they’re taking.” There had been reports of young people getting sick using the black-market products, where they have not ensured the integrity of the product. “People really don’t necessarily have great awareness of them and that will introduce risks from global virus transmission to bacterial infections. “People can be very sick for weeks off this stuff if they’re not careful.” SUPPLIEDUniversity of Otago Edgar Diabetes and Obesity Research Centre co-director Professor Sir Jim Mann. Photo: Supplied Celebrity influencers and the popularity of medicines such as Ozempic and Wegovy, which can be prescribed at high cost in New Zealand, had led to the “uncertain” situation, Mr George said. “People are going into this generally wanting to be healthier.” Prof Jim Mann, who is co-director of the University of Otago’s Edgar Diabetes and Obesity Research Centre, said drugs such as Wegovy were a major advance, particularly for people with diabetes, heart disease and kidney disease, but needed to be taken in controlled environments. He was concerned about the fact that some people perceived them as simply just “weight loss” drugs and sought cheaper unregulated alternatives. “If they’re just going to be used as weight loss drugs and people are going to get them online from somewhere, I am horrified.” People had to be very conscientious, and work with their GP when prescribing drugs such as Wegovy. “They should be taken under supervision: people need to be followed up, people need to get nutritional advice when they take them.” He said he had “no answer” for the cheaper peptide alternatives. “That’s a question for people that monitor the border. “I am very well aware because I’ve been told that there are already people bringing them into the country. I’m not sure where they’re getting them from … it’s sad enough if you actually know what is in them.” Medsafe, the government medicine regulatory authority, has stern words about the uptick in peptide use on their website. “We are aware of increasing imports and sales of unapproved peptides and SARMs [selective androgen receptor modulators] and continue to seize these products.” Medsafe had not assessed these products for quality, safety or efficacy because they were unapproved products. “There is a very real risk that these products may be of poor quality, not contain the substance claimed on the label (if they are labelled), contain other harmful substance not on the label or not be sterile (and so may contain substantial quantities of germs or mould). “These products, not prescribed by a doctor or sourced from a pharmacy, are illegal and potentially harmful. Using them can cause serious and potentially life‑threatening reactions.”