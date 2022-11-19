Hotel awarded for artful blend of casual luxury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Designed by Dunedin-based Gary Todd Architecture and located in central Dunedin, Ebb’s design won both the Sir Miles Warren award for commercial architecture and the New Zealand Architecture Award at the Te Kahui Whaihanga New Zealand Architecture Award, with praise for its "casual luxury" and incorporation of a grand-scale art piece by Dunedin artist Simon Kaan.
Judges weighed in from around the country and abroad, commenting on the boutique hotels usage of Mr Kaan’s art in its street-facing glass facade, which functions as a privacy screen and light sculpture, as well as a public installation with cultural and historical connections to Dunedin.
This is not the first awards ceremony for the boutique hotel, as it also won another award this year for the glass facade featuring Mr Kaan’s art, winning the top award at the Window and Glass Association New Zealand’s awards.
Ebb-Dunedin opened in Filleul St last year and includes unconventional designs such as a shared pedestrian walk-through at street level, and protected central atrium from which rooms branch out.