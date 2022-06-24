House fire overnight in North East Valley

A house fire lit up North East Valley last night. Photo: Facebook

Emergency services were called to a house fire in the North East Valley, Dunedin, last night.

The fire was in Rhodes Tce, about 10.35pm.

Firefighting crews found the fire "well involved" when they got there, Fire and Emergency New Zealand reported.

Police were called because there were initial concerns there may have been people at the property.

However, the occupants were later located safe and well, a police spokeswoman said.

There was no indication the fire was suspicious, but a scene guard was in place overnight and inquiries were ongoing, she said.