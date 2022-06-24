Friday, 24 June 2022

House fire overnight in North East Valley

    By Grant Miller
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A house fire lit up North East Valley last night. Photo: Facebook
    A house fire lit up North East Valley last night. Photo: Facebook
    Emergency services were called to a house fire in the North East Valley, Dunedin, last night.

    The fire was in Rhodes Tce, about 10.35pm.

    Firefighting crews found the fire "well involved" when they got there, Fire and Emergency New Zealand reported.

    Police were called because there were initial concerns there may have been people at the property.

    However, the occupants were later located safe and well, a police spokeswoman said.

    There was no indication the fire was suspicious, but a scene guard was in place overnight and inquiries were ongoing, she said.

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter