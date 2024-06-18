Ice stadium seeks mystery man after theft

An identified man caught on the Dunedin Ice Stadium's CCTV before takings were stolen on Saturday. Photos: Supplied

An unidentified man allegedly "helped themselves" to the Dunedin Ice Stadium's takings in a brazen daylight theft.

On Sunday about 12pm, a person was caught on CCTV walking behind the Dunedin Ice Stadium counter and stealing from the cash register.

In a social media post, the operators of the stadium asked for help identifying the culprit.

‘‘We have filed a police report but were hoping our wonderful skating community might be able to assist us in finding information about this person or at the very least spread awareness about this incident.’’

They said the ice stadium was a non-profit business where all earnings go back into the business.

A police spokesman said they received a report of a burglary from the commercial address in Victoria Rd, St Kilda, and inquiries were ongoing.