A Dunedin man who was arrested after knocking on a stranger’s bedroom door claimed he was “paid to have sex with her”, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to an address in Canongate, about 12.30am on Friday.

They had received a call that a man was unlawfully inside a property.

An unknown man had entered the property and knocked on the bedroom door of a 53-year-old woman “claiming he had been paid to have sex with her,” Sgt Lee said.

“She confronted him.

“He ran from the address before getting into his vehicle.”

Police found and stopped the vehicle a short time later and arrested the 43-year-old man for being unlawfully in a building.

Charges would be considered.

The man did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Sgt Lee said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz