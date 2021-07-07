Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Injured man flees police after fight

    By Molly Houseman
    A man who sustained injuries while fighting last night was taken to Dunedin Hospital for treatment but once there he did a runner from police.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said a 27-year-old man became aggressive and abused members of the public in the Octagon, about 11.30pm yesterday.

    He was trespassed from The Craic Irish Tavern in the Octagon and Night ‘n Day on Princes St.

    The man was taken to hospital for injuries he sustained due to fighting, but while there he "became aggressive and decamped", Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

     

