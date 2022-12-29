Injured walker airlifted from track at Waipori Falls

A walker with a suspected broken foot has been airlifted from a track south of Dunedin earlier today.

A police spokesman said they received reports of an injured person on a track in the Waipori Falls area about 11.20am.

Police and Search and Rescue personnel were dispatched to assist with the incident, which was resolved about noon, the spokesman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said an ambulance and a helicopter attended and one person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

A Waipori Falls resident said the incident happened at the Crystal Falls Track and the person appeared to have a broken foot.

