Intruder shock for Dunedin woman

A Dunedin woman got a nasty shock when she woke up after seeing an unknown person opening her bedroom door.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said police were called to an address in High St at 1am after reports of a woman waking up to an unknown person at her bedroom door.

The woman punched her bedroom door shut and started screaming.

The person who broke into her house then fled through an external door on the house and left it open.

Police arrived and spoke to two men found near the address who were helping with their enquiries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

