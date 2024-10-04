'It was very loud': Slips shake house and cut access

An Otago Peninsula family heard a loud rumble and felt their house shake at 3am when a slip smashed fences and cut access to their rural property.

The landslip followed a previous slip on the other side of the property yesterday afternoon.

Sophie Potter said the lifestyle block on Sandymount Rd was now effectively cut off from Dunedin with Highcliff Road blocked.

"The house shook a bit. And it was very loud. It wiped out the fence," she said.

The 20-year-old retail worker, who lives at the property with her parents Bevan and Sheree, said this morning's slip was about 400 metres from the house.

They had plenty of food stocks in and the property was powered by solar and a generator.

"We've taken the quad bike down through the flooding to try and get down to Portobello to get fuel for our generator."