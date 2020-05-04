J Day crowd tiny; passing support big

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Only about four people gathered on the corner of King Edward St and McBride St on Saturday, between noon and 1pm, but they received a lot of support from passing motorists.
Campaigner Jannette Saxby, of South Dunedin, said keeping the protest alive in Dunedin was unique this year because Justice Minister Andrew Little recently released the final draft Bill and summary of policies that will be voted on in a yes/no vote at the general election on September 19.
"Politics continues towards the general election, despite the Covid-19 situation, and the hope of long-time cannabis activists is that this opportunity for change won’t be swept away in our post-pandemic period."
"Some of us older generation have been protesting this for years. It’s time to make it legal and let us be.
"We have seen what social change can be done if we all realise that change needs to be made, and act on it as society."
Dunedin North campaigner and #MakeItLegal Dunedin co-ordinator Bert Holmes said as the nation moved into recovery mode following the pandemic, a "yes" vote for a law change could provide economic benefits.
"As we look toward opportunities of economic development, this referendum gives Aotearoa/New Zealand an opportunity to establish an entirely new sector overnight, create jobs and ring-fence economic gains domestically."
"Dunedin will not stand for a long fight for law change on cannabis in Aotearoa/New Zealand."