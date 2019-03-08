Jetstar suspends Dunedin-Wellington flights

jetstar_expands_service_5059b09718_1.jpg Jetstar says the Dunedin-Wellington service isn't performing as hoped. Photo: ODT files

Jetstar has announced it will suspend its three-weekly return flights between Wellington and Dunedin.

Chief customer officer Catriona Larritt said the final service would be on Wednesday, May 29.

“We’ve been operating on the route for nearly three-and-a-half years and we’ve appreciated the support we’ve received from local travellers and airports. However, the route has not performed as we’d hoped,” Ms Larritt said.

Passengers with bookings after May 29 would be contacted in coming days and offered alternative services via Auckland or a full refund.

Jetstar’s Auckland-Dunedin schedule of eight return services a week was unchanged.