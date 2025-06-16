Kapahaka swansong poignant for student

King’s High School student Archibald Valentine (left), 16, holds a tewhatewha, a Maori weapon, as he and his cousin Nikora Wiparata-Evans, 17, perform at Te Hautoka, the two-yearly Otago and Southland kapa haka competition, at the Edgar Centre yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Performing at the Te Hautoka kapa haka contest felt a little bit sad for Archibald Valentine, 16, because he knew it was going to be his last time.

The King’s High School year 13 student took the stage for one final time with his peers at the biennial Otago and Southland kapa haka competition at the Edgar Centre yesterday.

Archibald focused on just trying to the get his words out clearly.

"I was nervous before, but when I got on the stage I was all calm," he said.

His group — He Waka Kotuia, which includes students from King’s and Queen’s high schools — had been preparing since the start of the year for the competition.

But Archibald has been performing in haka competitions since he was a 1-year-old.

"I’ve been doing this my whole life."

It meant the world to him to be able to represent his culture and speak on important topics.

One of the the waiata the group sang celebrated those who had gone before them, another welcomed other groups to the competition, and another called out local government for "trashing the waters in Otago".

Yesterday’s performance ranked among the best he had been a part of, he said.

"It was great — the energy was great.

"One of the top ones, to be honest."

He said his last-time performance was bittersweet, but he would be back to help put the show on next year.

"Coming back and getting undressed for the last time was pretty sad."

Te Hautoka organiser Cherie Ford said the day went well.

It was hosted at the Edgar Centre as a standalone event for the first time this year.

The centre had a bigger stage than the competition’s former venue, the Dunedin Town Hall, and that allowed the groups to have a similar size stage to the one at the national finals in Tauranga later this year, Mrs Ford said.

The competition had grown a lot, and it was "pretty special" to have a whole day of quality kapa haka.

"Every group is competitive, and the prizes could go any way."

Fourteen groups from secondary schools across the South took part in the event.

