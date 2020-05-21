Kingfish bycatch costing Port Chalmers fishermen

Expensive fish ... Dunedin commercial fisherman Leighton Kirk with a kingfish which was caught in his net this week. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Increasing numbers of kingfish being caught in set nets off the coast of Otago is costing Port Chalmers fishermen hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue.

As a result, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is reviewing the kingfish quota.

Port Chalmers Fishermen’s Co-op president Ant Smith said global warming was heating the waters off the Otago coastline, which was attracting kingfish to the South.

“Commercially, we’ve had quite a kingfish problem because there’s no quota for them.

“Fisherman struggle to not catch the fish because there’s more there now than there was two years ago when the quotas were set.”

He said it was a particular problem for set-net fishermen because unlike trawlers, they were not allowed to return live kingfish to the sea.

Set netters were a “big chunk” of the Port Chalmers fishing community.

For catching kingfish, commercial fishermen are charged a deemed value fee of up to $10 per kg, on a sliding scale, depending on how many they catch.

Mr Smith said Dunedin fish shops would buy them, but only at the market price, which was about $2 per kg.

He said one local fisherman lost $40,000 last year because he caught so many kingfish.

“It’s costing the industry hundreds of thousands of dollars a year down here.”

An MPI spokesman agreed it was becoming a major issue for commercial fishermen, and the ministry was reviewing the quota for kingfish at present.

When it was introduced to the quota management system in 2002, there were very few recreational or commercial kingfish catches on the Otago coast.

The quota was set at “nominal levels” because it was not a stock that featured in the area.

“For the last eight or nine years, we’ve seen an increasing abundance of kingfish coming down south.

“We’re getting more and more occurring down this coast — in fact, all the way down to Stewart Island and out on the Chatham Islands, they are showing up.

“The problem that you have with kingfish now, especially in set-netting, is they are an unavoidable bycatch.”

He said the ministry was also investigating whether the rules for set-netters around returning live kingfish to the sea could be changed.

“We don’t have any information on the survivability of kingfish if you return them from a set net.

“MPI is looking at whether live kingfish caught accidentally in set nets can be returned.”