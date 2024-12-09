King's high school 2024 junior prizegiving

Students were recognised for their achievements in the 2024 King's High School junior prizegiving

Year 9 Rector’s commendation for All-round Personal Excellence

9Cr Mason Abbott, Enzo Allinson, Charlie Beazley, Miklos Burt, Victor Franklin, Tylor Howie, Hayden Jennings, Johan Mills, Max Moors, Luccas Orellana, Max Pearson, Jett Stevenson, Levi Stott, Kalani Summerton, Roman Thomas-Bennetts, Ieuan Thomas, Josh Thompson, Flynn Trickey, Guy Wild. 9Dv Andrew Bates, Reid Edwards, Gabby Fuentes, Austin Fuller, Evan Holborow, Elias Lewis-Samson, Joseph Mathews, Jawad Mattar, Leo McAuliffe, Mac Menzies, Matthew Smith, Miguel Sobrevilla. 9Ea Ryan Birtles, Stephen Burke, Pavel Calvert, Tomos Chadwick, Charlie Clearwater, Noah Crannitch, Samar Dangare, Josef Dettling, Charlie Drew, Zakari Evangelou, Tawhiri Fowler, Logan Gray, Riley Henderson, Conor Kerr, Tahu McGinty, Samuel McLaughlan, Liam McRodden, Eddie Panting, Ben Pearson, Jackson Phillips, Heath Stamou, Ned Starkey, Konrad Van Betuw, Lukas Yurjevic Young. 9Hi Zac Adams, Jethro Arona, Monty Bevin, Darragh Burke, Max Connor, Phoenix Davey, Mason Hall, Liam Harris, Chris Jenks, Felix Mason, Hunter McLean, Jayden Mei, Harry Morrison, Harvey Paardekooper, Ethan Phillips, Lewis Rae, Hunter Ramshaw, Hayden Symister, Conan Tabb, Kali Tunoka, Conor van Niekerk. 9Jp Harry Beazley, Vivek Gopal, Mason Jelgersma, Blake Latimer, Tusk Mosen. 9Ly Bodhi Clark, Tyler Forman, Jayden Gemmell, Harlem George, Eli Griffiths, Krish Jack, Ofa Kilikiti, Trey Leacock-Johnson, Max Miller, Cruz Muschamp, Hugo Niak, James Patterson, Burton Sa’u, Ollie Sapstead, Lennox Smaill, Alfie Stamford, Parker Stott, Mossey Tuigamala, Allan Tutu, Mitchell Walsh, Jake Ward. 9Sp Blake Dewey, Aiden Fitzgerald, Kane Harp, Lacesyn Hoete, Lenny Holland, Charlie Macdonald, Charlie McCormack, James Reynolds, Charlie Roy, Ashton Spears, Covey Stevenson. 9Sr Capp Hewison, Cruz Hinson, Harper McLay, Max Rodger, Ryu Wheki Tupu-Wahitapu.

9Cr

Mason Abbott (excellence digital technology, merit music, PE, Te Reo Māori, technology, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Enzo Allinson (excellence digital technology, music, technology, visual art, merit PE, science, certificate of attainment); Charley Beazley (excellence digital technology, technology, visual art, merit Japanese, mathematics, music, PE, science, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Nikau Brew (excellence digital technology, Te Reo Māori, merit music, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Miklos Burt (excellence digital technology, music, social studies, Spanish, Merit mathematics, PE, science, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Liam Donaldson (excellence digital technology, PE, merit mathematics ,music , Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Damon Fleming merit music, certificate of attainment); Victor Franklin (excellence digital technology, merit music, PE, certificate of attainment); Callum Heath-Glynn (excellence digital technology, merit music, PE, social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Tylor Howie (excellence digital technology, merit mathematics, Spanish, certificate of attainment); Jayden Jennings (excellence science, merit French, PE, certificate of attainment); Johan Mills ( excellence digital technology, music, Spanish, technology, merit mathematics, science, social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Max Moors (merit digital technology, music, PE, social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Luccas Orellana (department prize Spanish, excellence digital technology, social studies, Spanish, technology, visual art, merit English, mathematics, music, PE, science, Rector’s commendation of all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Max Pearson (excellence digital technology, merit mathematics, music, PE, science, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Drew Robinson (excellence digital technology, merit music, PE, social studies, sports and activities basketball-most valuable player, certificate of attainment); Jett Stevenson (excellence digital technology, music, PE, social studies Spanish, merit mathematics, science technology, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Levi Stott (excellence digital technology, merit mathematics, music, certificate of attainment); Kalani Summerton (excellence digital technology, Spanish, technology, visual art, merit English, mathematics, music, PE, science, social studies, certificate of attainment); Roman Thomas- Bennetts (excellence digital technology, merit English, PE, social studies, Te Reo Māori, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Ieuan Thomas (excellence digital technology, music, science, visual art, merit English, Japanese, mathematics, PE, technology, certificate of attainment); Josh Thompson (excellence digital technology, merit mathematics, music, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Flynn Trickey (excellence digital technology, visual art, merit Japanese, music, PE, science, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Guy Wild (excellence digital technology, music, technology, merit English, mathematics, PE, science, social studies, certificate of attainment); 9Dv: Andrew Bates (excellence digital technology, PE, merit mathematics, music, technology, visual art, , Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Lachlan Bray (excellence digital technology, music, Spanish, merit English, PE, social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Jakob Brits (excellence digital technology ,music, technology, merit English, PE, social studies, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Alfie Donaldson (excellence digital technology, merit English, French, music, PE, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Reid Edwards (excellence digital technology, merit English, music, PE, social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Gabby Fuentes (excellence digital technology, English, music, PE, social studies, technology, visual art, merit French, mathematics, science, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Austin Fuller (excellence digital technology, Japanese, music, merit English, mathematics, PE, social studies, visual art, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Evan Holborow (department prize technology, excellence digital technology, English, mathematics, music ,social studies, technology, visual art, merit French, PE, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Elias Lewis-Samson (excellence digital technology, visual art, merit French, mathematics, music, PE, certificate of attainment); Hasan Mahmood (excellence digital technology, music, merit English, mathematics ,social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Joseph Mathews (excellence digital technology, mathematics, technology, visual art, merit social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Jawad Mattar (excellence digital technology, mathematics music, merit English, science, social studies, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Leo McAuliffe (excellence digital technology, music, technology, visual art, merit English, Japanese, mathematics, PE, science, social studies, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Mac Menzies (department prize visual art, excellence digital technology, English music, PE, Spanish, technology, visual art, merit mathematics, social studies, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, sports and activities swimming year 9 champion, certificate of attainment); Talo Nagoshi (excellence digital technology, merit music, PE, certificate of attainment); Armani Ngaia (excellence digital technology, merit English, mathematics, music, PE, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Marshall Rabbette (excellence digital technology, merit mathematics, music, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Ollie Rangi (merit digital technology, Te Reo Māori, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Leighton Rutherford (excellence digital technology, merit mathematics, music, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Moses Sarkies (excellence digital technology, merit music, PE, social studies, Te Reo Māori, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Finn Scott (excellence digital technology, merit PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Matthew Smith (excellence digital technology, social studies, visual art, merit English, French, music, PE, technology, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Miguel Sobrevilla (excellence digital technology, English, music, social studies, visual art, merit French, mathematics, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Jesse-Alan Taylor (excellence digital technology, merit music, social studies, Te Reo Māori, technology, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); William Yu (excellence digital technology, Japanese, mathematics, music, PE, social studies, visual art, merit English, science, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); 9Ea: Ryan Birtles (merit digital technology, mathematics, music, certificate of attainment); Stephen Burke (excellence digital technology, English, Japanese, mathematics, music, science, social studies, visual art, merit PE, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Pavel Calvert (department prize digital technology, excellence digital technology, English, mathematics, music, science, merit Japanese, PE, social studies, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Tomos Chadwick (department prize visual art, excellence English, French, mathematics, music, science, social studies, technology, visual art, merit digital technology, PE, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Charlie Clearwater (excellence digital technology, English, mathematics, Spanish, visual art, merit music, PE, science, technology , Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Noah Crannitch (department prize English, mathematics, science, excellence digital technology, English, Japanese, mathematics, music, science, social studies, merit PE, visual art, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, sports and activities curling 1st team, certificate of attainment); Samar Dangare (excellence Japanese, mathematics, merit digital technology, English, music, science, social studies, technology, visual art, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Josef Dettling (excellence English, mathematics, music, Te Reo Māori, merit PE, science, social studies, technology, visual art, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Charlie Drew (excellence English, mathematics, music, science, social studies, merit digital technology, PE, visual art, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Zakari Evangelou (excellence English, mathematics, PE, social studies, Spanish merit science, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Tawhiri Fowler (department prize Te Reo Māori, excellence English, mathematics, PE, social studies, Te Reo Māori, technology, visual art, merit digital technology, music, science, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Logan Gray (department prize French, excellence English, French, mathematics, music, science, social studies, visual art, merit digital technology, PE, technology, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Riley Henderson (excellence mathematics, music, PE, social studies, visual art, merit science, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Conor Kerr (accelerant award - top year 9 student in year 9 mathematics, department prize music, science, social studies, excellence digital technology, English, Japanese, mathematics, music, science, social studies, merit PE, visual art, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Tahu McGinty (excellence mathematics, music, science, social studies, Te Reo Māori, merit English, PE, science, technology, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Samuel McLaughlan (excellence mathematic, social studies, Spanish, technology, merit English, PE, science, technology, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Liam McRodden (excellence mathematics, Spanish, merit English, PE, science, social studies, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Eddie Panting (excellence mathematics, science, social studies, merit digital technology, English, PE, technology, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Ben Pearson (excellence digital technology, mathematics, merit English, PE, science, visual art, certificate of attainment); Jackson Phillips (excellence English, mathematics, science, social studies, Spanish, merit music, PE, visual art, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Heath Stamou (excellence Japanese, mathematics, technology, merit digital technology, English, PE, social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Ned Starkey (department prize Japanese, excellence Japanese, mathematics, merit digital technology, English, music, PE, science, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Konrad Van Betuw (excellence Spanish, merit digital technology, mathematics, music, PE, science, social studies, certificate of attainment); Lukas Yurjevic Young (excellence Spanish, merit mathematics, music, social studies, certificate of attainment). 9Hi: Zac Adams (excellence digital technology, mathematics, PE, technology, merit music, social studies, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Jethro Arona (excellence digital technology, English, Japanese, mathematics, merit PE, social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Monty Bevin (excellence digital technology, English, technology, visual art, merit French, mathematics, music, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Darragh Burke (excellence digital technology, English, music, PE, social studies, Spanish, visual art, merit mathematics, technology, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, sports and activities football most promising player, certificate of attainment); Max Connor (excellence digital technology, English, Spanish, visual art, merit mathematics, music, PE, social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Phoenix Davey (excellence digital technology, Japanese, music, social studies, merit English, PE, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Ford Donaldson (excellence digital technology, mathematics, merit English, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Mason Hall (excellence digital technology, English, Japanese, mathematics, technology, visual arts, merit music, PE, social studies, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Liam Harris (excellence digital technology, merit English, French, mathematics, PE, social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Chris Jenks (excellence English, mathematics, music, social studies, Spanish, technology, merit digital technology, PE, science, visual art, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Alex Maguire (excellence digital technology, merit PE, social studies, Spanish, technology, certificate of attainment); Felix Mason (excellence digital technology, PE, merit music, social studies, certificate of attainment); Hunter McLean (excellence digital technology, English, mathematics, PE, social studies, Spanish, technology, visual art, merit science, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Jayden Mei (excellence digital technology, English, music, social studies, technology, merit mathematics, PE, science, visual art, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Harry Morrison (excellence digital technology, French, social studies, merit English, music, PE, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Harvey Paardekooper (excellence English, PE, social studies, Spanish, merit digital technology, mathematics, sports and activities football most outstanding player, certificate of attainment); Ethan Phillips (excellence digital technology, Japanese, technology, merit English, music, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Lewis Rae (excellence digital technology, mathematics, social studies, Spanish, visual art, merit English, PE, science, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Hunter Ramshaw (excellence digital technology, visual art, merit PE, technology, certificate of attainment); Hayden Robertson (excellence digital technology, Spanish, merit social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Judah Shantapriyan (excellence English, social studies, certificate of attainment); Hayden Symister (excellence digital technology, Spanish, merit English, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Conan Tabb (excellence digital technology, English, mathematics, social studies, Spanish, merit PE, science, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Kali Tunoka (excellence digital technology, English, music, social studies, merit Japanese, PE, science, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Connor van Niekerk (department prize PE, excellence PE, Spanish, merit English, mathematics, social studies, sports and activities basketball most improved player, certificate of attainment). 9Jp: Ibrahim Alyahya (merit digital technology, PE, visual art, certificate of attainment); Harry Beazley (excellence digital technology, PE, technology, visual art, merit social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Leeroy Gillon Reynolds (certificate of attainment); Vivek Gopal (excellence technology, visual art, merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Mason Jelgersma (excellence visual art, merit digital technology, PE, technology, certificate of attainment); Mohamad Nour Khlif (merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Blake Latimer (merit digital technology, music, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Ollie Marsh (certificate of attainment); Tusk Mosen (excellence digital technology, English, visual art, merit mathematics, music, Te Reo Māori, technology, certificate of technology); Kanu Njoh Njoh- Thompson (excellence visual art, merit digital technology, PE, certificate of attainment); Monte Robinson (merit digital technology, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Dontae Rua (excellence digital technology, certificate of attainment); Manjot Singh (merit digital technology, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); TeAriki Solomon (merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Isa Tekinkaya (excellence visual art, merit digital technology, technology, certificate of attainment). 9Ly: Taki Adlam (certificate of attainment); Bodhi Clark (excellence digital technology, merit music, PE, social studies, Spanish, technology, visual art, Oestreicher silver, sports and activities touch most improved player year 9 touch academy player, cross country U14 fastest time, certificate of attainment); Tyler Forman (merit digital technology, English, mathematics, music, social studies, technology, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Jayden Gemmell (excellence music, merit digital technology, English, mathematics, social studies, Te Reo Māori, visual art, certificate of attainment); Harlem George (excellence digital technology, merit mathematics, Te Reo Māori, visual art, sports and activities rugby most promising year 9 forward, certificate of attainment); Eli Griffiths (special prize, winner year 9 speech competition, department prize visual art, excellence technology, visual art, merit digital technology, mathematics, PE, social studies, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Krish Jack (excellence digital technology, Spanish, merit mathematics, music, Spanish, technology, certificate of attainment); Ofa Kilikiti (excellence digital technology, Te Reo Māori, technology, merit music, visual art, sports and activities rugby outstanding contribution to junior rugby, certificate of attainment); Trey Leacock-Johnson (merit digital technology, mathematics, music, visual art, certificate of attainment); Max Miller (merit digital technology, social studies, Spanish, certificate of attainment); Cruz Muschamp (merit digital technology, English, social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Hugo Niak (excellence digital technology, merit mathematics, music, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); James Patterson (excellence digital technology, merit mathematics, music, Spanish, technology, certificate of attainment); Burton Sa’u (excellence digital technology, merit English, mathematics, music, social studies, Spanish, technology, certificate of attainment); Ollie Sapstead (excellence digital technology, technology, visual art, merit mathematics, music, PE, social studies, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Lennox Smaill (excellence digital technology, social studies, technology, visual art, merit English, mathematics, music, PE, sports and activities touch junior 1st’s outstanding defensive player, rugby most promising back, certificate of attainment); Alfie Stamford (excellence visual art, merit digital technology, French, mathematics, music, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Parker Stott (excellence digital technology, Spanish, merit social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Mossey Tuigamala (excellence digital technology, mathematics, Te Reo Māori, merit English, music, certificate of attainment); Allan Tutu (excellence technology, visual art, merit digital technology, mathematics, certificate of attainment); Mitchell Walsh (excellence visual art, merit digital technology, music, social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Jake Ward (excellence technology, merit digital technology, mathematics, certificate of attainment); Caiden Webster-Gee (merit digital technology, technology, certificate of attainment); Lennox Wright (merit digital technology, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment). 9Sp: Mohammad Alhallak (merit English, technology, certificate of attainment); Hayden Beatson (excellence English, merit digital technology, mathematics, visual art, certificate of attainment); Blake Dewey (excellence digital technology, English, visual art, merit mathematics, music, social studies, technology, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Scott Farquhar (certificate of attainment); Aiden Fitzgerald (department prize visual art, excellence digital technology, English, visual art, merit mathematics, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Kane Harp (excellence digital technology, English, merit mathematics, social studies, technology, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Thomas Heath (excellence visual art, merit digital technology, mathematics, Te Reo Māori, technology, certificate of attainment); Lacesyn Hoete (merit digital technology, music, Spanish, visual art, certificate of attainment); Lenny Holland (excellence digital technology, merit English, mathematics, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Charlie Macdonald (excellence digital technology, English, music, technology, merit mathematics, PE, social studies, visual art, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Charlie McCormack (excellence digital technology, English, technology, merit mathematics, music, PE, social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Noah McDowell (excellence digital technology, English, merit music, certificate of attainment); Noah McFarlane (merit digital technology, certificate of attainment); Max McNabb (excellence digital technology, merit English, certificate of attainment); Trae Rangi (merit digital technology, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); James Reynolds (excellence digital technology, English, merit PE, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Charlie Roy (excellence English, merit digital technology, mathematics, PE, certificate of attainment); Ashton Spears (excellence digital technology, English, mathematics, merit Japanese, music, PE, social studies, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Covey Stevenson (excellence English, music, technology, visual art, merit digital technology, Japanese, mathematics, PE, social studies, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Marcel Taani (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit English, certificate of attainment); Stanley Vatuvei (excellence digital technology, certificate of attainment). 9Sr: Xavier Cadogan (merit English, technology, certificate of attainment); Jack Christie (merit English, PE, social studies, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Charlie Craig (excellence visual art, merit English, certificate of attainment); Meki Elisara (certificate of attainment); Kaveinga Fakataha (merit music, social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Capp Hewison (merit English, certificate of attainment); Cruz Hinson (excellence English, merit social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Jaxon Hitchens (merit music, social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Harper McLay (excellence English, merit PE, social studies, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Jake Restieaux (merit technology, certificate of attainment); Max Rodger (excellence English, merit social studies, certificate of attainment); Marques Stewart- Fuatavai (merit English, visual art, certificate of attainment); Byson Taana (merit social studies, certificate of attainment); Tahana Taiapa-Sinclair (merit English, social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Ryu Wheki Tupu- Wahitapu (excellence English, technology, visual art, merit digital technology, music, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Jarvis Wilson (merit English, social studies, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment).

Year 10 Rector’s commendation for All-round Personal Excellence

10Bd Benjamin Adams, Mana Aumata, Levi Baxter, Alexander Bork, Eden Brummitt Rodriguez, Ayden Chung, Cohen Daniels, Sean Garcillanosa, Rory Harrold, Nico Harvey, Aaron Hill, Hugo Jury, Charlie Kean, Umair Khan, Connor MacDonald, Cooper Maclean, Ashton Macnee, Logan McFarlane, Jackson McLaughlan, Oakley Muir, Flynn Nilsen, Lachie Rowley, Tieke Runga, Jackson Sam, Ethan Shirley, Ethan Wardrop. 10Bl Dylan Enaje, Riley Goldsmith, Jd Jones, Kaleb Morris, Matin Shakib, Isaac Tafo’ou. 10Gi Lorenzo Adams, Kean Agocoy, Ben Calder, Ben Carline, Nick Dzadza, Arlo Fenwick, Hussein Ghanam, Noah Hamilton-Smith, Jacob Hoessler, Leoma Imamura, Harry Lyons, Darcy Mason, Cayden Pistorius, Tuki Potiki, Iwikau Te Aika, Maz Te Kanawa, Kensuke Tominaga, Silas Unu, Thomas Weatherall. 10Hn Bakeua Bakeua, Michael Broderick, Rregy De Villa, Ryder Hancock, Finn Sinclair, Junior Talatonu, Jack Underhill. 10Mh Patrick Brown, Jack Campbell, Rich Davies, Charlie Gamble, Silver Iakopo, Ryder Jefferies, Ash La Hood, Archie McLaughlan, Kayden Oranje. 10St Mina Ali, Alex Bailey, Ethan Bayne, Alex Burgess, Austin Dalziel, Kartik Giroti, Edward Hager, Nate Hancock, Jack Higgins, Evan Lowrey, Angus Macgregor, Kaishi Maruyama, Tom Pryor, Thomas Reynolds, Job Santos, Marlon Scott, Flint Sherborne-France, Lou Simmers, Charlie Stevenson, Jackson Te Raki, Leo Young. 10Te William Blakie, Chris Booyens, Eddie Bracey, Will Heggie, Ollie Hill, Toby Holland, Owen Jack, Nathan Maree, Roman Meijerink, Nived Menon, Ben K Nguyen, Ben T Nguyen, Taine Rangitutia, James Reay, Gabe Scott, Kais Shaheer, Ben Shaw, Levi Simpson, Villie Steenkamp, Gregor Watts, Jack Wilson, Aiden Zhang, Henry Zhong.

10Bd

Benjamin Adams (excellence geography, science, merit economics, English, history, mathematics, PE, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Mana Aumata (excellence English, PE, science, social studies, Te Reo Māori, visual art, merit economics, mathematics, Rector’s commendation all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Levi Baxter (excellence design and visual communication, merit digital technology, mathematics, science, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Alexander Bork (excellence digital technology, mathematics, science, social studies, merit economics, English, PE, sports performance, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Eden Brummitt Rodriguez (department prize PE, excellence economics, mathematics, PE, science, social studies, Spanish, sports performance, merit English, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, sports and activities football most promising player, certificate of attainment); Ayden Chung (excellence digital technology, mathematics, science, sports performance, visual art, merit English, PE, social studies, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Liam Dalley (excellence Japanese, merit digital technology, economics, English, science, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Cohen Daniels (excellence digital technology, PE, science, merit English, mathematics, social studies, Te Reo Māori, visual art, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Sean Garcillanosa (excellence music, Spanish, merit mathematics, science, social studies, Oestreicher gold, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Rory Harrold (excellence mathematics, PE, science, social studies, visual art, merit economics, English, French, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, sports and activities curling award, water polo greatest contribution, certificate of attainment); Nico Harvey (department prize social studies, excellence digital technology, economics, English, French, mathematics, science, social studies, merit PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, sports and activities curling award, certificate of attainment); Aaron Hill (excellence digital technology, merit English, geography, PE, science, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, sports and activities curling award, certificate of attainment); Hugo Jury (excellence PE, sports performance rugby, merit, English, geography, science, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Charlie Kean (merit English, geography, mathematics, PE, science, visual art, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Umair Khan (excellence French, mathematics, merit economics, English, geography, PE, science, social studies, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Connor MacDonald (excellence PE, merit history, mathematics, science, social studies, sports performance rugby, technology, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Cooper Maclean (department prize Spanish, sports performance, excellence economics, English, mathematics, PE, science, social studies, Spanish, sports performance, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, sports and activities athletics U15 1500m champion, certificate of attainment); Ashton Macnee (excellence mathematics, sports science, technology, visual art, merit PE, science, social studies, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Logan McFarlane (excellence design and visual communication, mathematics, science, social studies, visual art, merit economics, English, PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Jackson McLaughlan (excellence PE, visual art, merit economics, English, mathematics, science, social studies, sports performance rugby, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Oakley Muir (excellence mathematics, technology, merit economics, French, PE, science, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Flynn Nilsen (excellence economics, Japanese, mathematics, music, science, social studies, merit English, PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, sports and activities curling award certificate of attainment); Lachie Rowley (excellence design and visual communication, mathematics, science, social studies, merit economics, English PE, Te Reo Māori, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Tieke Runga (excellence PE, merit history, mathematics, science, social studies, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher gold, sports and activities basketball most outstanding player, certificate of attainment); Jackson Sam (excellence English, mathematics, PE, science, social studies, visual art, merit economics, history, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Ethan Shirley (department prize technology, excellence mathematics, PE, science, sports performance, technology, merit geography, social studies, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Ethan Wardrop (department prize visual art, excellence design and visual communication, English, history, mathematics, PE, science, social studies, visual art, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment). 10Bl: Dylan Enaje (merit Spanish, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Riley Goldsmith (merit English, Spanish, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Jameson Green (excellence technology, certificate of attainment); Brodie Harris (special prize most improved junior mathematician, merit PE, certificate of attainment); Jd Jones (excellence English, merit PE, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Kaleb Morris (excellence visual art, merit technology, certificate of attainment); Jaxten Paterson (merit digital technology, PE, certificate of attainment); Albie Paul (certificate of attainment); Ryvah Ratima (excellence PE, merit English, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Olly Roberts (excellence technology, merit PE, certificate of attainment); River Ryalls (merit English, certificate of attainment); Matin Shakib (excellence PE, merit English, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Isaac Tafo’ou (merit English, music, PE, Spanish, certificate of attainment), Oliver Walsh (merit PE, sports and activities rugby most valuable player, certificate of attainment). 10Gi: Lorenzo Adams (excellence Spanish, merit English, geography, PE social studies, certificate of attainment); Kean Agocoy (merit Spanish, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Van Bennett (merit digital technology, music, certificate of attainment); Cole Berry (merit English, Japanese, social studies, certificate of attainment); Ben Calder (excellence digital technology, mathematics, PE, merit economics, English, social studies, sports performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Ben Carline (merit digital technology, English, French, PE, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Nick Dzadza (excellence visual art, merit design and visual communication, English, history, PE, science, social studies, certificate of attainment); Kahu Eddy (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit PE, Certificate of attainment); Arlo Fenwick (excellence PE, Te Reo Māori, merit geography, social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Hussein Ghanam (excellence digital technology, merit economics, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Campbell Gullery (excellence PE, merit social studies, certificate of attainment); Noah Hamilton-Smith (excellence design and visual communication, digital technology, PE, social studies, merit English, history, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic excellence, certificate of attainment); Jacob Hoessler (excellence geography, Te Reo Māori, merit PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Leoma Imamura (excellence Japanese, merit technology, certificate of attainment); Harry Lyons (excellence French, geography, social studies, merit English, PE, technology, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Darcy Mason (excellence PE, social studies, technology, visual art, merit economics, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Ryan Nafatali (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit PE, social studies, sports performance rugby, certificate of attainment); Cayden Pistorius (department prize French, excellence French, social studies, visual art, merit drama, PE, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Tuki Potiki (department prize Te Reo Māori, excellence music, Te Reo Māori, merit history, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Nobu Shinohara (excellence PE, certificate of attainment); Iwikau Te Aika (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit digital technology, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Maz Te Kanawa (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit economics, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Riley Thompson (merit geography, mathematics, PE, social studies, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Noah Tod (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Kensuke Tominaga (merit PE, technology, certificate of attainment); Silas Unu (merit Japanese, PE, certificate of attainment); Thomas Weatherall (excellence sports performance, visual art, merit English, geography, PE, social studies, Oestreicher silver, sports and activities cross country keenness and enthusiasm, certificate of attainment). 10Hn: Isaac Anderson (merit mathematics, PE, certificate of attainment); Bakeua Bakeua (merit mathematics, music, PE, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Michael Broderick (excellence technology, merit PE, Oestreicher bronze, sports and activities hockey most valuable junior all-round player, certificate of attainment); Sam Caldwell (excellence PE, merit geography, social studies, sports performance, sports and activities football best weekly player and most outstanding player, certificate of attainment); Cario Christian (excellence PE, certificate of attainment); Jacob Coombs (merit digital technology, mathematics, PE, certificate of attainment); Rregy De Villa (excellence digital technology, merit geography, certificate of attainment); Eli Fox (merit economics, mathematics, PE, certificate of attainment); Kiedis Gray (merit history, PE, social studies, sports performance rugby, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Ryder Hancock (excellence technology, visual art, merit English, mathematics, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Yannic Kalia (excellence visual art, merit economics, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Bryley Mcgregor (excellence technology, mathematics, certificate of attainment); Amos McQuillan (merit technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Thomas Mitchell (merit technology, certificate of attainment); Keo Morrison (merit English, mathematics, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Jack Murray (merit economics, PE, certificate of attainment); Harry Newcombe (merit economics, English, geography, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Jack Proctor (merit mathematics, PE, sports performance rugby, technology, sports and activities cricket most valuable junior all-round player, touch most valuable junior player, sports and activities athletics U15 champion, certificate of attainment); James Ross (certificate of attainment); Jackson Shaw (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Finn Sinclair (excellence design and visual communication, digital technology, mathematics, merit economics, English, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Pheonix Stevenson-Wright (merit mathematics, technology, certificate of attainment); Junior Talatonu (excellence design and visual communication, mathematics, visual art, merit PE, technology, certificate of attainment); Jack Underhill (excellence mathematics, merit history, music, social studies, technology, certificate of attainment). 10Kl: Jordy Bruce (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Aiden Cairns (merit English, PE, certificate of attainment); Noah Gabbott (merit technology, certificate of attainment); Tysin Gill (certificate of attainment); Siris Jackson (excellence PE, certificate of attainment); Riley Mair (certificate of attainment); Ryder McNally (merit social studies, certificate of attainment); Jordan Mercer (merit PE, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Samisoni Molia (certificate of attainment); Jerome Parkinson (excellence Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Hunter Roberts (excellence technology, merit PE, visual art, certificate of attainment); Hemi Robinson (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Te Apanui Uiti-Ryder (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit PE, certificate of attainment). 10Mh: Kalel Beer-Williams (merit PE, Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Riley Boereboom (merit PE, visual art, certificate of attainment); Patrick Brown (merit drama, geography, social studies, certificate of attainment); Jack Campbell (merit PE, sports performance rugby, visual art, Oestreicher silver, volleyball most improved junior player, certificate of attainment); Harrison Corbett (merit PE, technology, certificate of attainment); Rich Davies (merit design and visual communication, certificate of attainment); Fletcher Doyle-Rotch (merit design and visual communication, certificate of attainment); Semisi Fakataha (merit PE, technology, visual art, certificate of attainment); Charlie Gamble (merit design and visual communication, English, certificate of attainment); Sam Griffith (merit PE, social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Silver Iakopo (excellence digital technology, merit music, PE, social studies, sports performance rugby, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Ryder Jefferies (merit PE, social studies, visual art, certificate of attainment); Dechey Keefe-White (excellence PE, merit Te Reo Māori, certificate of attainment); Lucas Kramers (merit PE, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher bronze, touch most improved year 10 player touch academy, certificate of attainment); Ash La Hood (excellence design and visual communication, PE, technology, merit social studies, sports performance rugby, sports and activities rugby most improved player, certificate of attainment); Archie McLaughlan (excellence digital technology, merit English, history, Japanese, social studies, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Lachie Mitchell (merit PE, certificate of attainment); Kayden Oranje (certificate of attainment); Frederick Reed (excellence technology, visual art, merit PE, golf King’s most promising junior, certificate of attainment); Lucas Russell-Reihana (excellence PE, technology, merit sports performance rugby, visual art, certificate of attainment); Ashton Sharples (certificate of attainment); Nantei Teweti (merit music, volleyball most valuable player, certificate of attainment); Issei Yachimata (certificate of attainment). 10St: Mina Ali (department prize digital technology, excellence digital technology, merit economics, English, PE, science, social studies, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Alex Bailey (special prize winner year 10 speech competition, excellence digital technology, visual art, merit Japanese, PE, science, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Ethan Bayne (excellence PE, technology, merit economics, mathematics, social studies, sports performance Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Jamie Blair (merit PE, social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Alex Burgess (excellence geography, mathematics, PE, social studies, merit economics, English, science, sports performance, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Eros Chan (excellence digital technology, mathematics, visual art, merit social studies, technology, certificate of attainment); Austin Dalziel (excellence design and visual communication, social studies, Spanish, merit English, science, Oestreicher gold, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Kartik Giroti (excellence digital technology, French, merit economics, English, mathematics, social studies, Oestreicher silver, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Zach Gray (merit mathematics, social studies, certificate of attainment); Edward Hager (excellence French, merit digital technology, English, geography, PE, science, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Nate Hancock (excellence English, science, social studies, Te Reo Māori, merit economics, history, PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Jack Higgins (merit digital technology, economics, English, mathematics, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Zac Lawson (excellence Te Reo Māori, merit digital technology, English, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Evan Lowrey (excellence geography, PE, social studies, merit economics, English, mathematics, science, sports performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Angus Macgregor (excellence PE, merit geography, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, touch junior 1st’s leadership, certificate of attainment); Kaishi Maruyama (excellence mathematics, PE, technology, certificate of attainment); Tom Pryor (excellence Japanese, technology, merit mathematics, PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Otto Reid (merit PE, sports and activities basketball most improved player, certificate of attainment); Thomas Reynolds (merit English, geography, history, PE, social studies, sports science, sports and activities cricket greatest contribution, certificate of attainment); Job Santos (excellence music, technology, merit PE, social studies, certificate of attainment); Marlon Scott (excellence digital technology, English, PE, merit economics, mathematics, science, social studies, sports performance, certificate of attainment); Flint Sherborne-France (excellence geography, history, PE, social studies, merit English, Japanese, mathematics, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Lou Simmers (department prize Japanese, excellence digital technology, Japanese, mathematics, music, PE, merit social studies, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Charlie Stevenson (excellence PE, social studies, technology, visual art, merit economics, mathematics, science, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Jackson Te Raki (excellence digital technology, merit economics, PE, social studies, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Harry Wood (excellence English, PE, merit economics, social studies, sports performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Leo Young (excellence digital technology, merit economics, English, history, PE, social studies, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment). 10Te: William Blakie (accelerant award top year 10 in year 11 music, excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, economics, level 1 music, PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Chris Booyens (department prize drama, excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, drama, technology, merit PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, service to school library, certificate of attainment); Eddie Bracey (excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, economics, geography, merit Cambridge English, PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, certificate of attainment); Ethan Bradburn-Hay (merit Cambridge combined science, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, economics, geography, PE, certificate of attainment); Will Heggie (excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, sports performance, technology, merit PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, sports and activities football sportsmanship trophy, certificate of attainment); Ollie Hill (department prize design and visual communication, sports science, excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, design and visual communication, PE, sports science, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, sports and activities cricket most promising junior bowler, certificate of attainment); Toby Holland (department prize geography, excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, French geography, merit PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Owen Jack (department prize Spanish, technology, excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, Spanish technology, merit PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, swimming year 10 champion, certificate of attainment); Nathan Maree (excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, digital technology, music, merit Cambridge English, PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Roman Meijerink (excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, economics, history, merit PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher bronze, certificate of attainment); Nived Menon (department prize economics, excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, digital technology, economics, merit PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Felix Newell (excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Te Reo Māori, merit Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, geography, PE, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Ben T Nguyen (accelerant award top year 10 academic student, department prize Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, economics, level 1 music, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Ben K Nguyen (excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, digital technology, level 1 music, merit PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Taine Rangitutia (excellence PE, merit Cambridge combined science, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, Te Reo Māori, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); James Reay (excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, geography, Japanese, merit PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, certificate of attainment); Gabe Scott (excellence Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, PE, technology, visual art, merit Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher silver, sports and activities hockey most improved junior player, certificate of attainment); Kais Shaheer (excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, digital technology, economics, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, sports and activities water polo most improved junior player, certificate of attainment); Ben Shaw (excellence Cambridge mathematics, digital technology, merit Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, history, certificate of attainment); Levi Simpson (accelerant award top year 10 mathematics accelerant, department prize music, excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, music, PE, sports performance, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, sports and activities cricket most promising junior batsman, certificate of attainment); Villie Steenkamp (excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge mathematics, digital technology, French, merit Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, PE Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Gregor Watts (department prize Cambridge mathematics, history, excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, drama, history, PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, sports and activities athletics U14 champion, certificate of attainment); Jack Wilson (excellence music, merit Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, PE, visual art, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Aiden Zhang (department prize Cambridge combined science, excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Cambridge mathematics, economics, history, merit PE, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment); Henry Zhong (excellence Cambridge combined science, Cambridge mathematics, level 1 music, technology, merit, Cambridge English, Cambridge global perspectives, Rector’s commendation for all-round academic performance, Oestreicher gold, certificate of attainment).