Larnach Castle last known location of missing man

Missing man Joshua. Photo: NZ Police

A man missing for three months was last seen in central Dunedin and his vehicle found at Larnach Castle, police say.

Police are now appealing for information to help find 54-year-old Joshua.

Joshua, who typically resides in Christchurch, was last seen in central Dunedin on Wednesday, December 11, and has not been in touch with his family since, police said in a statement.

Joshua’s vehicle was located in Larnach Castle's café carpark on Camp Road later that day.

He had not returned to his vehicle.

"We are appealing for sightings of anyone matching Joshua’s photo; he could be in the Southland, Otago, or Canterbury districts.

"Police and Joshua’s family have serious concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Joshua can contact Police via 105, either online or over the phone, and reference the file number: 250228/6634.