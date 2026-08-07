The prospect of council community housing developments on Kāinga Ora land has been welcomed as a sensible topic for Dunedin, a city “desperately” in need of public housing. A motion from Dunedin city councillor Marie Laufiso, who leads the hauora, health and wellbeing portfolio, requests the council explore options for community housing to be built on undeveloped land owned by either Kāinga Ora or the council. The council will consider the proposal at Thursday’s full meeting. Otago Housing Alliance lead Aaron Hawkins said it sounded like a “sensible conversation to be having”. “Both council and the government have been clear that they don’t see it as their job to build the public housing Dunedin so desperately needs,” Mr Hawkins, a former Dunedin mayor, said. “What they could do, and this certainly seems within scope of what the councillor is proposing, is look at how publicly owned land could be used by the community to do that work themselves.” “I doubt they’d struggle to find groups to be a part of it.” [Missing Credit]Aaron Hawkins. PHOTO: ODT FILES Cr Laufiso’s notice of motion, seconded by hauora, health and wellbeing portfolio deputy Cr John Chambers, is included in the agenda for next week’s meeting. If accepted, a report on the financial and strategic implications on the options would be prepared for the council’s draft 2027-37 long-term plan. A briefing for incoming ministers and a planning and operation strategy for the council’s existing community housing portfolio would also be developed. The council’s community housing portfolio comprises 940 units across 92 sites in Dunedin city, Mosgiel and Port Chalmers. During annual plan deliberations in May, councillors narrowly voted to freeze rental increases for tenants. An 8% rise had been proposed but Cr Mickey Treadwell said a nil increase was the right thing to do in the existing economic environment. In 2023, six Kāinga Ora social housing apartments at 2-12 Albertson Ave, Port Chalmers, were demolished to make way for 11 new social housing units. However, the rebuild was cancelled following demolition. The plot of land remains on the market. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz