Life-threatening injuries after head-on Mosgiel crash

A man was left with ‘‘life threatening injuries’’ after allegedly driving the wrong way along a Mosgiel road and causing a head on collision.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called at 7pm yesterday after receiving a report of a two vehicle crash near Riccarton Road East.

A 37-year-old man who had been driving his vehicle in the wrong lane crossed double yellow lines and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The man had to be cut from the overturned car by Fire and Emergency NZ crews from Mosgiel and Lookout Point.

‘‘He had what was described as life threatening injuries,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

Three occupants from the other vehicle were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

A serious crash analyst attended and the road was closed for several hours while the investigation took place.

