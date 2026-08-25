After three generations of being run by the same family and nearly 80 years in business, Brocklebanks Drycleaners is closing its doors for good. Owner Roger Brocklebank said his mother died a year ago, which meant the family trust had to be wound up. After a discussion with the family, it was decided to call it a day at the South Dunedin dry cleaning shop. “It’s been great, but as I say, I’m 68 now,” Mr Brocklebank said. “Life’s too short: move on and I’ll find something to do.” The family-owned and operated business was founded in 1941 by John Herbert Brocklebank, Mr Brocklebank’s grandfather. Ownership later passed to his father, Cyril Brocklebank, who paused trade for seven years before handing it over to Mr Brocklebank and his brother Alan, in 1986. “All the family has basically worked in there at some stage. “They’ve all gone their separate ways now; time to move on.” ©Allied MediaRoger Brocklebank, of Brocklebanks Drycleaners, holds up an Otago rugby jersey in front of a rack of unclaimed garments. The South Dunedin dry cleaning shop is closing this week. Photo: Peter McIntosh The business had its heyday in the 1960s and 1970s, and demand for dry cleaning was not like it used to be, Mr Brocklebank said. Technology had come a long way, along with the rise of laundrettes, and most materials and polyesters could be done on any heat. Clothing had changed a lot too. Everything used to be woollen and linen, now there were more polyesters and acrylics. It was hard to keep up with. “Back 40, 50 years ago, polyester or acrylic materials weren’t even around. “That’s why I think dry-cleaning is dying a bit, in that sense, that most of those things you can do at home.” There had not been too many disasters, Mr Brocklebank said. One time, a Spandex-type towel from a restaurant “caught on fire in the dryer”. Back in the day, his grandfather would do a lot of overalls in the shed out the back. “You had photos there of him sitting down there with all the white spirits, which was highly inflammable, and they were all sitting outside by the shed having a smoke and what have you.” The family had had it in mind there would come a day when the business would close. Now seemed like the right time, but he still felt as though he was letting regular customers down. He had made lifelong friends, particularly through the Southern Rugby Club, and would miss the camaraderie with customers. “That’s probably the saddest part, really — is not providing that service any longer.” Brocklebanks Drycleaners closes on Friday, but Mr Brocklebank will continue to offer leather restoration and recolouring services. tim.scott@odt.co.nz