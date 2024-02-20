Lifesavers make 25 rescues in five days

Surf lifesavers (from left) Jake Shearstone, Stuart Loudon, Kim Lloyd and Cory Westhead helped fellow surf lifesaver Mark McDowell (not pictured) perform rescues at St Kilda Beach last Wednesday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin surf lifesavers performed 25 rescues in just five days at St Kilda Beach.

Surf lifesaver Mark McDowell performed back-to-back rescues within an hour last Wednesday evening.

Mr McDowell said he and some friends saved two young women who were swimming in a rip and lost their footing after a set of waves.

The pair had to be paddled back into safe waters where they were picked up by a rescue boat.

About 45 minutes later, two other young women were stuck in the same rip and had to be paddled back to shore by Mr McDowell and his friend.

Another 23 rescues took place between Wednesday and Sunday.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand Otago-Southland club development officer Brent Matehaere said students coming from the north found Dunedin’s southerly swells quite challenging.

"It’s now the time that students flock back, the weather goes warm and those new to Dunedin head to the beach because lectures haven’t started and it’s a real recipe for a challenge."

He said there had been two close calls where hospital treatment was required.

Two swimmers had inhaled sea water and had to be under observation for 24 hours.

He said it was important to make sure people knew the safest parts of the beach to swim in and realise at a beach such as St Kilda conditions could change in the time they were in the water.

It was important to stay vigilant, stay within personal limits and stay with friends.

Mr Matehaere said most of the rescues were performed by surf lifeguards who were not on patrol.

Patrol hours are between noon and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

