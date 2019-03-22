Lights operating after crash at motorway intersection

Traffic management was in operation for a time near the Oval in Dunedin this morning after a car crashed into a traffic light.

The lights were down at the intersection at the start of the Southern Motorway following the crash, which occurred around 4:05am.

The driver was uninjured but police said at the time the lights were expected to be out for several hours.

In an advisory around 10.20am, the NZ Transport Agency said the road was clear and signals were operational.