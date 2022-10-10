Live broadcast marks centenary

Against a backdrop of vintage broadcasting paraphernalia, Radio Dunedin volunteer announcer Steve Rowe broadcasts from Toitu Otago Settlers' Museum as part of the station’s centenary celebrations on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Rather than tuning in, members of the public turned up to watch a live radio broadcast celebrating a century since the Otago Radio Association first hit the airwaves.

A makeshift recording studio was set up in one of the corridors of the Toitu Otago Settlers Museum, next to the On Air display, which had old equipment from Dunedin’s radio broadcasting history.

Radio Dunedin volunteer announcer Steve Rowe broadcast a live three-hour show from the spot on Saturday afternoon, which incorporated interviews with past volunteer radio announcers and other staff who talked about their time working at the station, as well as the history of the station.

The Otago Radio Association started broadcasting on October 4, 1922, making it New Zealand’s first and oldest radio station.

"It was run by a team of volunteers back then, and it’s still run by a team of volunteers now."

He said the show was a great opportunity for members of the public to see how a live radio broadcast was made.

"Most people don’t know how that works.

"It’s a chance to look behind the scenes."

Alongside the broadcast, Toitu screened Radio Dunedin: The Documentary, a history of the station produced by Grant Findlay and Ryan Inglis.

Mr Rowe said he felt honoured to make the celebratory broadcast.

"It’s quite special to be here, in the right place at the right time for the anniversary.

"There’s a lot of history there.

"I feel like I’m standing on the shoulders of giants."