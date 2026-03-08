PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Showing their true colours at the Holi celebration at Bayfield Park yesterday are (from left) Hannah Pearson, Tiara Das and Emma Hollingworth.

The Holi celebrations, or the festival of colour, went bigger this year in Dunedin, heading to a larger space than previously at Bayfield Park.

Dunedin Indian Association president Rohit Jain said the Holi festival was a big deal in India and happened on March 4 this year.

It had been switched to the weekend to cater for more people in Dunedin.

There was plenty of food, colour and sounds on offer with performances throughout the day. The weather stayed dry for most of the festivities.

There were between 2000 and 2500 Indian people in Dunedin though the exact number was unknown, Dr Jain said.

When asked who was going to win the T20 World Cup final early this morning between India and New Zealand he said probably India but he had lived half his life in New Zealand so would also be happy if the Black Caps won.