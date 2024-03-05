Lockdown at Bayfield after crash

A vehicle crashed through a Dunedin secondary school’s fence and landed on two parked cars, sparking a school-wide lockdown.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a crash at 11am yesterday after a vehicle crashed through a fence in Shore St and landed on two cars at Bayfield High School.

The police spokeswoman said the driver might have suffered a medical event.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they sent one ambulance to the scene. A patient was assessed as being in a moderate condition, but was not transported to hospital.

Emergency services responded to an accident in Shore St where a car ploughed through the Bayfield High School fence and landed on two cars belonging to staff. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Pupils of Bayfield High School were in lockdown for 20 minutes and families were emailed about the incident.

An email from the school said the crash occurred close to the school canteen where multiple pupils were located.

"In the interests of safety and wellbeing we initiated our lockdown process to remove students from the area.

"We have approached the Dunedin City Council about improving the traffic calming measures on this stretch of Shore St in the past.

"We will again approach them to encourage action as this is the third such accident in the last two years."

Traffic management was notified to clear the scene.

