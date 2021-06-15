Dressed as characters from the past for library day at Otago Girls’ High School are pupils and librarian Jane Smallfield (front). PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Library day was a chance to step back in time for an Otago Girls’ High School librarian about to move on after almost 20 years in the role.

The theme of the school’s 84th annual library day was time travel and pupils, and even a goat, dressed as everything from hippies to famous figures of the past.

Librarian Jane Smallfield dressed up as OGHS founder Learmonth White Dalrymple.

She revealed that after 19 years being the librarian, this was her last library day and she was retiring at the end of the year.

Apart from figures from history, pupils also dressed up as their favourite literary characters.

Renata Herrera Rojas (18), who dressed as Meg March from Little Women, said it was a chance to have some fun dressing up in costumes and made people forget who they were for a day.

‘‘It’s a great day to celebrate characters we love and celebrate the books too.’’

About 400 books were given to the library as part of library day.

The school’s dance teacher, Kirsten Parkinson, was the guest speaker and spoke about the process of producing her books for babies in te reo.

- By Thishni De Silva