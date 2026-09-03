A Dunedin teenager who had no idea where he was walked away from a midnight crash “somehow uninjured” after allegedly drunkenly flipping his car.

The 19-year-old thought he was down a bank 3kms away from his actual location when emergency services called him at 12.23am on Friday, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

He had lost control of his car while travelling down Mt Cargill Rd and his mobile phone automatically sent a notification to emergency services.

The teenager told the operator what road he thought he was on before emergency services used the GPS data provided in the phone crash alert to locate his vehicle.

“He was approximately 3km north of where he thought he was and on a different road.”

Sgt Lee said the teenager was “somehow uninjured” in the crash.

He told officers was had been distracted by his cell phone ringing before he crashed.

The teenager recorded a breath alcohol level of 853mcgs — three and-a-half times the adult limit.

The legal limit for people under 20 is 0mcgs.

His license has been suspended for 28 days and the teenager has been summonsed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date charged with excess breath alcohol level.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz