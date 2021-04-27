Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Lost possum trapper assisted by police

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Police were called out to assist a missing possum trapper early Sunday morning.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the 30-year-old male went out to check on his traps at about 1.30am when he wandered off-track and could not find his way back to his vehicle.

    He called the police for help but his phone died shortly afterwards.

    The man was located about 2 hours later not far from the original track.

    Mosgiel police guided the man back to the road by utilizing police lights and sirens. 

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter