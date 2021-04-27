Lost possum trapper assisted by police

Police were called out to assist a missing possum trapper early Sunday morning.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the 30-year-old male went out to check on his traps at about 1.30am when he wandered off-track and could not find his way back to his vehicle.

He called the police for help but his phone died shortly afterwards.

The man was located about 2 hours later not far from the original track.

Mosgiel police guided the man back to the road by utilizing police lights and sirens.