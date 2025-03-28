'Major concerns': DCC slammed over sea lion video

An official Dunedin marketing video showing a sea lion being "actively disturbed" by a beach rugby game has been slammed by an advocacy group.

The video, part of Enterprise Dunedin’s new marketing campaign, has been roundly criticised online since being posted to the Dunedin NZ Facebook page yesterday.

The New Zealand Sea Lion Trust commented this morning that it was "really disappointed to see this type of marketing".

"You promote Ōtepoti as a wildlife capital of Aotearoa, but don’t portray the correct or appropriate way to interact with these taonga species.

"Your video shows this male sea lion being actively disturbed as he rises from sleep, this is disappointing as they come to shore to rest and recover, and they have a right to do it in peace.

"We have major concerns regarding the distance of both the camera placement and the players behind the sea lion, both of which look to be not far enough as the sea lion is evidently disturbed."

The video shows a sea lion rising and moving towards the players, who run away as the marine mammal approaches.

The sea lion trust said it had not been engaged with during the making of the video, as was common during previous shoots.

Dunedin City Council has been approached for comment.

Dunedin city councillor Steve Walker raised concerns about the campaign earlier this month, pointing out that the touch rugby players appeared to be too close to the sea lion.

Commenters on the Dunedin NZ Facebook page described the video as "appalling messaging" which encouraged beachgoers to play around sea lions. - APL