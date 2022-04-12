A man who was shot in the head has made an unexpected recovery after originally being given just days to live.

Krishan Dick-Karetai

The man was shot by Krishan Ranui Dick-Karetai (24), who appeared in the High Court at Dunedin yesterday where he admitted a charge of attempted murder and was given a first-strike warning by Justice Cameron Mander under the three-strikes legislation.

While court documents noted the victim of the shooting was initially in a critical condition, the Otago Daily Times understands his status has since improved.

When the victim — who has interim name suppression — was rushed to hospital on October 15, doctors prepared his supporters for the worst, expecting him to live for only a period of days following the traumatic brain injury.

However, it is understood the victim is now walking with a stick and has six months’ rehabilitation ahead before he returns home.

A summary of facts released yesterday revealed Dick-Karetai had been in a brief relationship with a Karitane woman and was trespassed from the home she shared with her long-term boyfriend in August last year.

There had since been three family harm callouts because of the defendant’s unwillingness to accept it was over, police revealed.

On October 15, he went to the woman’s home again and began sounding his car horn in a bid to lure her out.

The couple called police to report the trespass as Dick-Karetai took a loaded .22 rifle from his Subaru and approached the front door.

With the firearm hidden from view, he argued with the man inside and demanded his ex come out and talk to him but she repeatedly declined.

"The defendant raised the firearm and fired a single shot through the glass door, hitting the victim in the head, the summary said.

Dick-Karetai fled the scene and was arrested shortly afterwards.

The rifle and ammunition were found in the car.

The defendant told officers he had gone to the address to take his ex-partner away and "panicked when the man was on the other side of the door.

He said he raised the firearm and it "went off.

Dick-Karetai, who had no previous convictions, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in June.

Counsel Campbell Savage said psychological and cultural reports would be sought.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz