Man allegedly hit associate with his car

A 33-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and assault with a blunt object after allegedly hitting a man with a car during an early morning altercation in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called when neighbours reported a loud bang and yelling in Kaikorai Valley Rd just after midnight on Sunday.

When officers arrived they discovered broken glass on the street but nobody around.

Inquiries indicated a 26-year-old man had been had been hit by a car driven by a 33-year-old man, Snr Sgt Bond said.

It appeared the pair had got into a fight earlier in the morning and thrown bottles at each other, one of which had smashed the car’s windscreen.

The 33-year-old man was located, arrested and charged with dangerous driving and assault with a blunt object, both in relation to hitting the 26-year-old man with the car.