Sunday, 2 December 2018

Man arrested in aftermath of massive search

    By George Block
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    An Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter searched South Dunedin for about two hours this morning....
    An Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter searched South Dunedin for about two hours this morning. Photo: ODT files
    Police last night arrested a man who, with his allegedly assaulted partner, was the subject of a massive police search in Dunedin on Saturday night.

    The man (22), has been charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

    The partner, aged 19, contacted police yesterday afternoon to assure them she was safe and well.

    In the aftermath of an  incident, both  fled the scene.

    A police spokeswoman said they received a report of the incident about 10.30pm.

    Shortly thereafter police launched a search of St Kilda and St Clair, aided by an Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter with a powerful searchlight.

    A Jackson St resident said the helicopter was flying low over St Kilda and St Clair from about midnight to 2am on Sunday, scouring Jackson and Moreau Sts with its  search beam, together with Victoria Rd and Forbury Park Raceway.

    It was accompanied by a heavy police presence, including dog teams, which were searching residents' driveways and backyards, he said.

    A police spokeswoman said the woman was not in hospital. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    xmas_banner_620_x_95.jpg

    See more great gift ideas !   For Her  |  For Him  |  For Families  |  For Kids  | 

    xmas_banner2.jpg