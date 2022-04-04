Man arrested as armed police respond to incident in Andersons Bay

There was a heavy police presence in Andersons Bay after a firearms incident this morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A man has been arrested after armed police responded to an incident believed to involve a slug gun in the Dunedin suburb of Andersons Bay today.

A police spokesman said they responded to a report of a firearm at an address on Oakland St at 11:30am.

The armed offenders squad responded to the scene as a precaution.

A man was found sitting in his vehicle out the front of the property and was arrested by Police.

There were no reports of injury to anyone involved, the spokesman said.

A cordon could be seen at the intersection of Oakland St and Tomahawk St.

Another unit at the intersection of Oakland and Duckworth St prepared road spikes but put them back.

A nearby resident said he saw three armed police going up the street

The incident was a bit intense as the area was usually pretty quiet, he said.

The Otago Daily Times understands other residents in the area heard shouted expletives followed by screaming before police arrived

