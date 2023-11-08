Man arrested for 'indecent act' near Dunedin childcare centre

A man was arrested after he was spotted allegedly performing an ‘‘indecent act’’ near a Dunedin childcare centre.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called by members of the public to Union St at 3.15pm yesterday after they reported a male performing an ‘‘indecent act’’ in a vehicle.

Police arrested a 29-year-old male, who was charged with an indecent act and bailed to appear in court at a later date, Sgt Lee said.

Union St, which runs through the heart of Dunedin’s student area, is home to the Rōpū Tiaki Tamaiti University of Otago Childcare Association Centre.

