Man arrested over Caversham firefighter assault

Emergency services at the Caversham crash where a man abused a firefighter and tried to drag him out of the fire truck. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Police swooped on a Dunedin workplace to arrest a man over the assault of an on-duty firefighter during a crash that closed both lanes of a road in Caversham.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police arrested the 43-year-old man at 2pm yesterday and charged him with assault

On February 11, the man became frustrated during a road closure after two vehicles crashed in South Rd, Caversham that afternoon.

The man allegedly sped past the road closure and emergency services on the wrong side of the road before pulling into a driveway.

When a firefighter went to speak with him, he became verbally abusive, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The firefighter then attempted to walk back to his firetruck and the man followed before allegedly attempting to physically drag him out.

Other firefighters then managed to pull the man away and he went into a nearby address.

The man was bailed to appear in court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz