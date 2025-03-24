Man doing runner runs out of breath

A man seen climbing a fence into a commercial property in Dunedin ended up running out of breath when pursued by police.

He also had on him various tools that could be used for a burglary, police said.

Police had been alerted by a member of the public who saw a man climbing a fence in Hillside Rd about 1am on Saturday, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

They arrived at the scene and saw a man still inside the yard who then ran.

"The 36-year-old male was caught a short distance away from the scene on Hillside Rd when he ran out of breath," Sgt Lee said.

He was charged with possessing utensils for burglary - four pliers, a wrench, spanner, screwdriver, Swiss army multi-tool, glove and torch - as well as being in an enclosed yard.