Man faces court after giving sibling's name to police

A Dunedin man has collected a raft of charges after allegedly giving his brother's details when pulled over for drink driving.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 30-year-old provided his brother's name when he blew over the drinking-driving limit at a Dunedin traffic stop just before Christmas.

Snr Sgt Bond said the discrepancy was noticed and the man was located by officers yesterday.

‘‘When stopped you have to produce the drivers licence, but people often say they forgot it, or it's at home or on the other car.

‘‘We can access photos in the system, but with family members such as brothers they can look similar, and photos are only updated every 10 years.

"Hence why the officer probably believed that person was the brother.’’

The man was arrested and was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while disqualified and failing to remain stopped.

He will appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

