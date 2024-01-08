Man knocked out in Octagon bar violence

A man's trip to an Octagon bar erupted into violence when he allegedly assaulted a security guard and punched a fellow patron unconscious.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to an Octagon bar at 1.50am yesterday morning.

A 31-year-old man had allegedly assaulted a security guard and punched a man inside the bar in the face, Sgt Lee said.

The security guard sustained minor injuries but the patron was knocked unconscious and transported to Dunedin Hospital.

The assailant left the scene but was later found by police ‘‘still hanging around the Octagon,’’ Sgt Lee said.

He was arrested and charged with common assault and a more serious assault charge.

He was bailed to appear in court at a later date.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they sent one ambulance to the scene and assessed one patient.

They were transported to Dunedin Hospital in a minor condition, the spokesman said.

