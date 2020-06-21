Members of the Onyx Militaires under-12 marching team from left, Chelsea Smith (10), Cleo Racz (10), Jade Kidd (10), Charlotte Bay (9), Michaela Bay (7), Sophie Watts (10), Nikoda Reid (7), Hailen Hurrell (10) and Janelle Martin (11), enjoying their first practice back after Covid-19 restrictions, at the Edgar Centre, in Dunedin, yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN.

Missing Nationals has not stopped a group of keen marchers from putting their best foot forward.

Onyx Militaires under-12 marching team had its first practice back at the Edgar Centre yesterday, following Covid-19 restrictions cancelling the NZ Championships, which they were meant to attend in Auckland, in March.

But their enthusiasm for marching had not changed.

"I basically love everything because it is really fun ... I like making new friends," Charlotte Bay said.

Cleo Racz said she liked that marching was a team sport and that they did not have to compete alone, and fellow marcher Hailen Hurrell said that she loved getting to travel with her team.

Coach Michelle French said the group, who were all girls aged between 7 and 11, were happy to be back.

"The kids love it, they get discipline, fun, stability, friendship and travel."

She said the group would be training twice a week in anticipation of the South Island Championships at the end of the year and the next NZ Championships at the beginning of next year.

Both events are being held in Dunedin, hosted by Marching Otago.