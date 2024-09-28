Marching to hold govt to policies

About 50 people participated in yesterday’s School Strike 4 Climate march through Dunedin, calling for the government to fast-track the emissions reduction plan, ban more oil and gas exploration, and make airlines and cruise companies foot the bill for their emissions.

The group gathered in the Museum Reserve at noon, before marching down George St to the Octagon where they gave speeches.

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The event aimed to show the public that young climate activists were ready to get back to holding the government to the climate policies that have been established.

Other strikes were held in Auckland, New Plymouth, Whanganui and Christchurch. Wellington’s was cancelled on Thursday.