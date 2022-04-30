On memorial day, unions pay tribute to lives lost in workplaces

White crosses in Market Reserve commemorate the dead on International Workers’ Memorial Day on Thursday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Otago workplace deaths were recognised in a ceremony in a central Dunedin park on Thursday, to mark International Workers’ Memorial Day.

The day is observed annually on April 28 at the Market Reserve, in Princes St, by the combined union organisation Unions Otago.

About 50 people turned out to mark the day in Dunedin.

There were scores of white crosses in the park to signify those who had died at work.

Guest speaker, Maritime Union of New Zealand representative Victor Billot said this year’s memorial day came after two recent deaths in New Zealand ports.

Last week a worker died in a fall at Ports of Auckland and a man was killed at Lyttelton Port on Monday.

Mr Billot welcomed an investigation into port safety launched by Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood this week.

Mr Wood directed the Transport Accident Investigation Commission to begin the investigation into the deaths to determine "any system-wide lessons to improve safety".

He asked all port companies to review their operations and provide assurances that appropriate steps were being taken to minimise the risk for all high-risk activities.

Further, he asked industry group the Ports Leadership Group to prepare additional advice for him to consider, including whether regulation changes were required.

Mr Billot said the Maritime Union had been campaigning for national standards in the port industry.

There were no comprehensive, enforceable standards in the industry, he said.

Long hours, shift work, training, workplace culture and an emphasis on productivity ahead of health and safety were problems across the country, he said.

Thursday’s ceremony was also used to pay tribute to union stalwart Jim Kelly.

Mr Kelly was a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit and past president of the Rail and Maritime Transport Union.

He died peacefully at home, aged 74, on December 3 last year.

