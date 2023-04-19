Milk run turns sour at checkpoint

A man on his way to get some milk had his evening soured when he was stopped at a checkpoint in Mosgiel last night.

Senior Sergeant Bond, of Dunedin, said a checkpoint was operating in Gordon Rd.

A 37-year-old man, who claimed to have only had one drink, recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg about 7.30pm and was issued an infringement notice.

A 40-year-old man, who said he was on his way to get milk, recorded a breath alcohol level of 591mcg about 8.15pm and would appear in court in relation to drink-driving charges.