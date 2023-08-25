Moana Pool diving pool to close for 12 weeks

The old diving pool at Moana Pool will be closed for 12 weeks. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The old diving pool at Dunedin's Moana Pool will be closed for the next 12 weeks while seismic strengthening work continues at the site and asbestos is removed.

Additional scaffolding and tenting over the dive pool would be installed from Monday, the Dunedin City Council said in a Facebook post.

"The scaffolding and tenting is to keep everyone safe, including swimmers and our staff and contractors.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

The pool is at the Stuart St end of the building and contractors are continuing strengthening work and removal of asbestos from an exterior wall.

Moana Pool opened in 1964 and is being redeveloped, including revamping the changing rooms and replacing hydroslides. The full project is expected to be completed in 2025.