Moderate injuries in Gordon Rd crash

One person has been moderately injured in a car crash in Mosgiel's Gordon Rd this morning.

Police, firefighters and ambulance staff could be seen attending the crash, near the intersection with Wickliffe St after it was reported about 10.45am.

A St John spokesman said one patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

Two patients suffered minor injuries, with one treated at the scene and the other taken to a medical centre in Mosgiel, the spokesman said.

A silver Toyota sedan could be seen on the footpath.

Damage to the back of a Honda hatchback was also visible.

A police spokesman said it appeared one car had driven into the back of another.

Traffic is being diverted around the crash scene, between Mure St and Inglis St.

