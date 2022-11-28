Monster queue for Cookie Bar

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Hundreds of hungry customers lined George St in Dunedin on Saturday hoping for cookies to crumble the right way.

At noon, shoppers could be seen queuing for more than 60m down the main street to sample snacks from the Dunedin Cookie Bar, which opened for the first time on Saturday.

It is the second store to open (one is already trading in Queenstown) and the company plans more throughout the country over the next five years.

There is also a factory store in Christchurch.

The Dunedin store was offering special opening day prices, its specialty Freakshakes selling for $1 and a different flavour on special each hour.

By late Saturday afternoon, the queue was reported to still be lengthy, as Black Friday bargain hunters stopped in for a snack.