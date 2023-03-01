Mosgiel detour returns after fault in crash repairs

A sleepy driver who brought down a power pole will be the cause of more pain for Mosgiel drivers today.

A detour around an already existing diversion will be reinstated tonight, after a fault was found with repairs to a damaged transformer.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John staff were called to Gladfield Rd, near the Gladfield Country Golf Club, yesterday about 4.45pm.

A 38-year-old man driving home from work in Milton appeared to have fallen asleep, driving off the road and hitting a power pole.

The collision caused the pole to snap and the road was blocked for several hours while contractors carried out repairs, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Waka Kotahi/New Zealand Transport Agency spokeswoman said Riverside Rd was used as an alternative detour yesterday before Gladfield Rd was reopened early this morning.

However, there had been a fault with the repair of a power transformer hit in yesterday’s crash.

"This means there will be a re-instatement of the secondary detour from 6pm today until the contractor has rectified the issue," the spokeswoman said.

