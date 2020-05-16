Mosgiel mum finds son's ashes

Ngairena Hibbs with a photo of her son Todd Campbell in January. Photos: Gerard O'Brien (file)

A Mosgiel woman who made a heartbreaking appeal to the public earlier this year after losing her son’s ashes, has had the surprise of her life.

The urn was found at her daughter's house.

Ngairena Hibbs thought the small copper and silver urn was among items she had given to the Mosgiel Hospice Shop when she moved house late last year.

Inside the urn were some of the ashes of her son, Todd Campbell, who died as a result of epilepsy aged 22.But to her great delight, the urn has turned up in a drawer at her daughter's house.

Mrs Hibbs said the misplacement of her son’s ashes was very distressing at the time.

She said it broke her heart because it was like losing a wee part of him again.

She described him as a gentle soul, and a prankster.

‘‘The life of the party, I’m told,’’ she said at the time.

Mr Campbell was diagnosed with the condition at age 11, and his seizures became increasingly worse over time. He died in his sleep in 2011.

